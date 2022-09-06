Skip to main content

Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb | Three Key Matchups

Here are three potentially pivotal matchups on Tuesday as Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb to start their Champions League campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's side takes on Croatian champion Dinamo Zagreb to open their Champions League group. Here are three key matchups to keep an eye on throughout the match.

1. Reece James vs. Mislav Orsic

Mislav Orsic is Zagreb's talisman, having notched 20 goals in 50 appearances last season and already scoring 8 goals in 14 appearances this season.

Reece James will have his hands full on Tuesday dealing with Orsic, and he must do so effectively if Chelsea are to get a positive result. 

Reece James vs Leeds

2. Dominik Livakovic vs. Kai Havertz

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Following his late winner against West Ham over the weekend, Kai Havertz will likely be restored to the starting lineup on Tuesday. He will be looking to kickstart a run of form off the back of that goal.

In Dominik Livakovic, Zagreb have a dependable keeper, though he started a bit slower this season. He notched 26 clean sheets in 49 appearances last season, though he will have to be at his best to keep out Chelsea's attack.

Mateo Kovacic

3. Mateo Kovacic vs. Luka Ivanusec

Mateo Kovacic will be returning to a club he once called home on Tuesday. He will likely be tasked with slowing down their electric attacking midfielder Luka Ivanusec and, much like with Reece James, it will be vital that Kovacic succeeds in this if Chelsea wish to bring three points back to West London.

Read More Chelsea Stories

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-training-2
Match Coverage

Chelsea Train At Stadion Maksimir On Monday Evening

By Owen Cummings
Josku Gvardiol
Transfer News

Mateo Kovacic Urged Chelsea to Sign RB Leipzig’s Josku Gvardiol

By Charlie Webb
News

How Much Reece James Earns at Chelsea After Signing New Contract

By Charlie Webb
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Match Coverage

Thomas Tuchel Gives Major Hint On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Debut

By Melissa Edwards
Thiago Silva v West Ham
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Why Thiago Silva Misses Dinamo Zagreb Tie

By Melissa Edwards
Kai Havertz Armando Broja Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Full Chelsea Squad Travelling to Zagreb for Champions League Game

By Charlie Webb
Edouard Mendy
News

Report: Fresh Contract Talks Held With Edouard Mendy

By Luka Foley
Cesare Casadei
News

Midfielder Cesare Casadei Scores On Chelsea U21s Debut

By Owen Cummings