Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb | Three Key Matchups

Thomas Tuchel's side takes on Croatian champion Dinamo Zagreb to open their Champions League group. Here are three key matchups to keep an eye on throughout the match.

1. Reece James vs. Mislav Orsic

Mislav Orsic is Zagreb's talisman, having notched 20 goals in 50 appearances last season and already scoring 8 goals in 14 appearances this season.

Reece James will have his hands full on Tuesday dealing with Orsic, and he must do so effectively if Chelsea are to get a positive result.

IMAGO / News Images

2. Dominik Livakovic vs. Kai Havertz

Following his late winner against West Ham over the weekend, Kai Havertz will likely be restored to the starting lineup on Tuesday. He will be looking to kickstart a run of form off the back of that goal.

In Dominik Livakovic, Zagreb have a dependable keeper, though he started a bit slower this season. He notched 26 clean sheets in 49 appearances last season, though he will have to be at his best to keep out Chelsea's attack.

IMAGO / Action Plus

3. Mateo Kovacic vs. Luka Ivanusec

Mateo Kovacic will be returning to a club he once called home on Tuesday. He will likely be tasked with slowing down their electric attacking midfielder Luka Ivanusec and, much like with Reece James, it will be vital that Kovacic succeeds in this if Chelsea wish to bring three points back to West London.

