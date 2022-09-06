Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb | Three Key Matchups
Thomas Tuchel's side takes on Croatian champion Dinamo Zagreb to open their Champions League group. Here are three key matchups to keep an eye on throughout the match.
1. Reece James vs. Mislav Orsic
Mislav Orsic is Zagreb's talisman, having notched 20 goals in 50 appearances last season and already scoring 8 goals in 14 appearances this season.
Reece James will have his hands full on Tuesday dealing with Orsic, and he must do so effectively if Chelsea are to get a positive result.
2. Dominik Livakovic vs. Kai Havertz
Read More
Following his late winner against West Ham over the weekend, Kai Havertz will likely be restored to the starting lineup on Tuesday. He will be looking to kickstart a run of form off the back of that goal.
In Dominik Livakovic, Zagreb have a dependable keeper, though he started a bit slower this season. He notched 26 clean sheets in 49 appearances last season, though he will have to be at his best to keep out Chelsea's attack.
3. Mateo Kovacic vs. Luka Ivanusec
Mateo Kovacic will be returning to a club he once called home on Tuesday. He will likely be tasked with slowing down their electric attacking midfielder Luka Ivanusec and, much like with Reece James, it will be vital that Kovacic succeeds in this if Chelsea wish to bring three points back to West London.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks For Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha
- Report: Chelsea Offer Armando Broja & Conor Gallagher for Everton’s Anthony Gordon
- Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu Set To Join Italian Side Spezia
- 'You Cannot Make This Decision' - Thomas Tuchel On Conor Gallagher And Thiago Silva
- 'I Take Full Responsibility' - Conor Gallagher On His Red Card Against Leicester City
- Fabrizio Romano Tips Chelsea to Sign Frenkie de Jong Over Liverpool
- ‘We Got a Two-Goal Advantage & Defended Well’ - Raheem Sterling on the 2-1 Win Against Leicester City
- Chelsea's Confirmed Champions League Group E Fixtures And Dates
- 'Thanks To The Fans' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts To Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City