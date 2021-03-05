Chelsea vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose as Chelsea manager since taking over (W7, D3) since the end of January which has seen the Blues charge right into contention for a Champions League spot come the end of the season.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Everton on Monday 8 March:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 18:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 13:00 EST

Pacific time: 10:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Full list of officials here.

