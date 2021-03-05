Chelsea vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose as Chelsea manager since taking over (W7, D3) since the end of January which has seen the Blues charge right into contention for a Champions League spot come the end of the season.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Everton on Monday 8 March:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 18:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 13:00 EST
Pacific time: 10:00 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Full list of officials here.
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube