December 15, 2021
Chelsea vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Everton in the Premier League on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge in their final home game before Christmas. 

Thomas Tuchel's European champions got back to winning ways at the weekend against Leeds United with a stoppage time winner from the penalty spot to seal a 3-2 win over Leeds United. 

While for Everton, it was a dismal weekend. Rafa Benitez's side were well-beaten by Crystal Palace and will be looking to avoid a similar story on their return to the capital on Thursday. 

On loan Chelsea midfielder was the star of the show to pile misery on Everton at the weekend. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Everton on Thursday 16 December:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on BT Sport and on the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.

