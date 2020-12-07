NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea host FC Krasnodar in matchday six of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side have confirmed top spot in Group E after easing past Sevilla, while Krasnodar will drop down into the Europa League.

Fans will once again return to Stamford Bridge for the Champions League clash.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Sevilla versus Chelsea on Tuesday 8 December:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.

----------

Referee: Pavel Královec (CZE)

Full list of officials here.

----------

