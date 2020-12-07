Chelsea vs FC Krasnodar: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League
Chelsea host FC Krasnodar in matchday six of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.
Frank Lampard's side have confirmed top spot in Group E after easing past Sevilla, while Krasnodar will drop down into the Europa League.
Here are all the details that you need to tune in Sevilla versus Chelsea on Tuesday 8 December:
----------
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:00 EST
Pacific time: 12:00 PST
----------
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.
----------
Referee: Pavel Královec (CZE)
Full list of officials here.
----------
