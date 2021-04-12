NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea vs FC Porto: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face FC Porto in the second-leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in pole position to progress to the semi-finals after a 2-0 win in the first leg last Wednesday following goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Chelsea versus FC Porto on Tuesday 13 April:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Champions League clash live on Paramount+.

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

Full list of officials here.

