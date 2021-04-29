NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea vs Fulham: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League and finish in the top four, and will look at the local derby to pick up another three points.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Fulham on Saturday 1 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC.

Referee: Kevin Friend:

Full list of officials here.

