Chelsea vs Leeds United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are without a win in their last two matches in all competitions. Late goals against West Ham and Zenit St Petersburg saw the Blues fall to a last-gasp defeat to the Hammers, which was followed in Russia as they had to settle for a 3-3 draw in midweek.

For Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, they are unbeaten in three but have only won one of their last five heading into the league encounter this weekend.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Leeds United on Saturday 11 December:



United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to broadcast due to not being selected for TV purposes.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube