Chelsea vs Leeds United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Matt Debono
Chelsea host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.
Frank Lampard's side are currently in third in the league, and welcome Leeds, with a crowd of 2,000, who sit in 12th place.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Leeds United on Saturday 5 December:
----------
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:00 EST
Pacific time: 12:00 PST
----------
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.
----------
Referee: Kevin Friend
Full list of officials here.
----------
