Chelsea vs Leicester City | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Today's game at Stamford Bridge is against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City who have had a tough start to the season.

The Foxes are yet to sign any significant first-team players this summer transfer window, something that has been criticised by fans.

Wesley Fofana also now looks set to join Chelsea in the coming days after Leicester and the Blues agreed a deal worth £75million.

The Frenchman won't be in Rodgers' squad today, meaning his defensive line is going to be much weaker.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Even though it's early on in the season, both teams are going to be desperate for the three points, especially Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea still have some big injury issues, with Mateo Kovacic not fit enough to play more than 20 minutes according to Tuchel.

N'Golo Kante will also miss this game as he looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring issue.

The final expected absentee for today's fixture is Kalidou Koulibaly, who will serve his one-game ban for being shown a red card against Leeds United.

Tuchel will also be in the stands for today's match after the FA upheld his touchline ban due to his reaction after the Tottenham game.

Official lineups will be updated at 14:00pm.

Predicted Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella,

Reece James, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Predicted Leicester City Team

Danny Ward,

Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans, James Justin,

Wilfred Ndidi,

Ayoze Pérez, James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harvey Barnes,

Patson Daka.

