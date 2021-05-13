Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea vs Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley.

A trophy up for grabs and Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to land his first piece of silverware in charge of the Blues after taking over in January. Chelsea lost in the final under Frank Lampard last season, to Arsenal, and will be hoping to go one step better this time out. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Leicester City on Saturday 15 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:15 EST

Pacific time: 09:15 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC One and BT Sport, and available via the BBC iPlayer and BT Sport app.

US customers can view the FA Cup clash live on ESPN+.

Referee: Michael Oliver 

Full list of officials here.

1002503371
