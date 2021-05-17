Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea vs Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking for revenge against the Foxes. Brendan Rodgers' men got the better of the Blues at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday courtesy of a Youri Tielemans 30-yard screamer.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Leicester City on Tuesday 18 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock and NBCSN.

Referee: Mike Dean

Full list of officials here.

