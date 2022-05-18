Skip to main content

Chelsea vs Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Leicester City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

It's the Blues' second to last home game of the season which sees them playing for pride and third place after their Champions League qualification was confirmed earlier this week. 

They saw off the Foxes back in November with a 3-0 cruise in the Midlands, a performance dubbed as 'outstanding' by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. Now they head to the capital hoping to avoid a league double defeat to Tuchel's men.

imago1008118825h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Leicester City on Thursday 19 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

