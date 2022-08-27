Skip to main content

Chelsea vs Leicester City | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

Here is where to watch Chelsea's game against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in the UK and USA.

Even though it's early in the season, whoever wins today's game at Stamford Bridge will most likely go above their opponent.

Brendan Rodgers hasn't had a great start with the Foxes, drawing once and losing the other two times in his first three games.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's side have won once, drew once and lost once, most recently getting destroyed 3-0 by Leeds United.

New boy Kalidou Koulibaly won't be available for this game after getting unnecessarily sent off in the final five minutes of the Blues' previous game.

Stamford Bridge

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are both still injured for this game too, something Tuchel won't be too pleased about.

With all that in mind, here is where to watch this afternoon's Premier League game between Chelsea and Leicester City.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 15:00pm BST, 27th August.

United States of America

Eastern time 11:00am ET, 27th August

Pacific time: 08:00am PT, 27th August

Central time: 10:00am CT, 27th August

Where to Watch / Live Stream

Due to the 3pm blackout rule, the game will not be shown on live TV in the United Kingdom.

If you are watching in the USA, you will be able to watch the game on Peacock.

