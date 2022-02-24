Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues defeated London rivals Tottenham Hotspur over two legs, whilst Liverpool overcame Arsenal to make the final.

Thomas Tuchel is searching for his first domestic trophy as Chelsea manager, having already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Sunday's final:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time on Sunday 27 February.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football, as well as being available on Sky Go.

The game will also be available on NOW TV.

US customers can view the final on ESPN+.

