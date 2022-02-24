Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup Final
Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon at Wembley Stadium.
The Blues defeated London rivals Tottenham Hotspur over two legs, whilst Liverpool overcame Arsenal to make the final.
Thomas Tuchel is searching for his first domestic trophy as Chelsea manager, having already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Sunday's final:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time on Sunday 27 February.
United States of America
Eastern time: 11:30 EST
Pacific time: 08:30 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football, as well as being available on Sky Go.
The game will also be available on NOW TV.
US customers can view the final on ESPN+.
