Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp meet again in the capital following February's Carabao Cup final which saw the Reds win on penalties. 

Both sides are yet to claim victory in 90 minutes over the three meetings this season in all competitions. The tight affairs could see it go the distance once again this weekend as Liverpool look to keep their quadruple hopes alive, while Tuchel is eyeing his first domestic trophy in charge of Chelsea.

imago1010212446h (1)

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Liverpool on Saturday 14 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:45 EST

Pacific time: 09:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcast on both BBC One and ITV as well as available to view on the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

US customers can view the FA Cup clash on ESPN+.

imago1011331229h
