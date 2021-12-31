Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

It is the first game of 2022 for both Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp's side as they battle it out in the capital.

Tuchel's men moved ahead of the Reds by a point on Wednesday, albeit playing a game more, after drawing to Brighton at home as Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat on the road to Leicester City.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Liverpool on Sunday 2 January:



United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on Sky Sports and via the SkyGo app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network.

