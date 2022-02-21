Chelsea vs LOSC Lille: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea host LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who are the current holders, welcome the French side to the capital for the first leg ahead of the return leg next month.

They finished second in Group H after progressing into the knockouts, while Lille finished top of Group G ahead of RB Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus LOSC Lille on Tuesday 22 February:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDNxtra.

