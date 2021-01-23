Chelsea vs Luton Town: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard will be looking to complete what is expected to be a straight forward job on Sunday with his job currently under heavy pressure in west London.

The winners of the fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge will face Barnsley in the fifth round away from home next month.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Luton Town on Sunday 24 January:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:00 EST

Pacific time: 04:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC iPlayer.

US customers can view the FA Cup clash live on DAZN.

----------

Referee: David Coote

Full list of officials here.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube