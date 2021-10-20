Chelsea vs Malmo: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League
Chelsea face Malmo in matchday three of the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's are currently second in the group on goal difference in Group H following a win and a defeat, with the latter coming last time out in Turin last month against Juventus courtesy of a Federico Chiesa strike.
Meanwhile, Malmo haven't managed to get a point on the board yet ahead of the double header against the reigning European champions.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Malmo on Wednesday 20 October:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:00 EST
Pacific time: 12:00 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.
US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDNxtra 1.
