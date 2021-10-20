    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chelsea vs Malmo: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

    Everything you need to know to watch the game.
    Author:

    Chelsea face Malmo in matchday three of the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

    Thomas Tuchel's are currently second in the group on goal difference in Group H following a win and a defeat, with the latter coming last time out in Turin last month against Juventus courtesy of a Federico Chiesa strike. 

    Meanwhile, Malmo haven't managed to get a point on the board yet ahead of the double header against the reigning European champions. 

    sipa_35323429

    Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Malmo on Wednesday 20 October:

    Kick-off time

    United Kingdom

    Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 15:00 EST

    Pacific time: 12:00 PST

    How to Watch

    For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

    US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDNxtra 1.

    sipa_33415334
