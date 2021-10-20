Chelsea vs Malmo: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea face Malmo in matchday three of the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's are currently second in the group on goal difference in Group H following a win and a defeat, with the latter coming last time out in Turin last month against Juventus courtesy of a Federico Chiesa strike.

Meanwhile, Malmo haven't managed to get a point on the board yet ahead of the double header against the reigning European champions.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Malmo on Wednesday 20 October:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDNxtra 1.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube