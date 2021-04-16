NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday evening at Wembley.

Both sides will be kick on from their Champions League progressions in midweek to book their place in the final, after they both sealed semi-final spots, seeing off FC Porto and Borussia Dortmund respectively. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester City on Saturday 17 April:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC One and available via the BBC iPlayer.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on ESPN+.

Referee: Mike Dean

Full list of officials here.

