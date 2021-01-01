NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to kick off the New Year with a win after only claiming four points from a possible 15 in their last five league outings.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester City on Sunday 3 January:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

----------

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Full list of officials here.

----------

