September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.
Publish date:

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in the lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to be beaten by Pep Guardiola since his appointment at Chelsea, winning all three encounters. It's the first time the sides will have met since the Champions League final in May. 

The reigning league champions are in fifth, just three points behind the Blues who remain unbeaten so far this season in all competitions.

sipa_35136014 (1)

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester City on Saturday 25 September:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT Sport app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35184802
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

52 seconds ago
sipa_34779907
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

20 minutes ago
sipa_33423575
Transfer News

Report: Spurs 'Would Love' to Sign Antonio Rudiger 'If At All Possible'

50 minutes ago
sipa_33415208
Transfer News

Rudiger Offers Update on Chelsea Future Amid Contract Standstill

2 hours ago
sipa_34757574
News

Rudiger Makes Contract Demand Amid Lukaku and Werner Wages

2 hours ago
sipa_34764865 (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Winning DNA, Wants More Trophies

2 hours ago
sipa_35188438 (1)
News

Lukaku: Chelsea Showing Statement of Intent to Tackle Racist and Online Abuse

3 hours ago
sipa_35197810
News

Timo Werner Reflects on Difficult Start to Season Following Goal Against Aston Villa

3 hours ago