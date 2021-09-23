Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in the lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to be beaten by Pep Guardiola since his appointment at Chelsea, winning all three encounters. It's the first time the sides will have met since the Champions League final in May.

The reigning league champions are in fifth, just three points behind the Blues who remain unbeaten so far this season in all competitions.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester City on Saturday 25 September:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT Sport app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.

