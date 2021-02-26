Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose as Chelsea manager since taking over (W5, D2) and has guided the Blues up to fifth place in the league, just two points outside of the top four and six behind Man Utd.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester United on Sunday 28 February:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 11:30 EST
Pacific time: 08:30 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Full list of officials here.
