Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose as Chelsea manager since taking over (W5, D2) and has guided the Blues up to fifth place in the league, just two points outside of the top four and six behind Man Utd.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester United on Sunday 28 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Full list of officials here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube