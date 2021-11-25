Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side face the Red Devils who are currently managed by Michael Carrick following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Both picked up wins in midweek in the Champions League prior to the league meeting in the capital.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester United on Sunday 28 November:



United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube