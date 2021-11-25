Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
Thomas Tuchel's side face the Red Devils who are currently managed by Michael Carrick following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Both picked up wins in midweek in the Champions League prior to the league meeting in the capital.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester United on Sunday 28 November:
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 11:30 EST
Pacific time: 08:30 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.
