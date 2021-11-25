Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.
Author:

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. 

Thomas Tuchel's side face the Red Devils who are currently managed by Michael Carrick following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 

Both picked up wins in midweek in the Champions League prior to the league meeting in the capital.

imago1008211877h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Manchester United on Sunday 28 November:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

Read More

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007013107h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

3 minutes ago
imago1007998719h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

33 minutes ago
imago1008211762h (1)
News

When Ben Chilwell Could Make Chelsea Return Following ACL Injury

1 hour ago
imago1008211522h
News

'Sky is the Limit' - Christian Pulisic Hails Chelsea Teammate Reece James

1 hour ago
imago1008056703h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Begin Talks for 'Top Target' Attila Szalai

2 hours ago
imago1008213161h
News

Report: Reece James Set for Chelsea Pay Rise & New Contract

2 hours ago
imago1008117851h (1)
News

Premier League Title Race: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Remain Second Favourites Behind Man City

3 hours ago
imago1008211919h
News

Report: Thiago Silva Closing in On Chelsea Contract Extension

4 hours ago