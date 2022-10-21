Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team News

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team News

Team news ahead of the big clash between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday.

Chelsea host Manchester United tomorrow in the Premier League, and there is early team news emerging for both sides ahead of the game. The big news is of course Cristiano Ronaldo has been removed from the Manchester United squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur, and will not be available for selection.

Chelsea will be without some key names that they would ideally like to have in a game against Manchester United, and it could prove pivotal.

Graham Potter will be hoping for another win, as he remains undefeated as Chelsea manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from the Manchester United squad.

TEAM NEWS:

Manchester United are of course without Cristiano Ronaldo, but will also be without a key player in past fixtures against Chelsea, Anthony Martial. Erik Ten Hag confirmed the news today in his pre-match press conference.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harry Maguire may be available for selection after returning to training, and Donny Van De Beek also returned after injury recently.

For Chelsea, Reece James is out, as is Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante as they all recover from long term injuries.

Reece James

Chelsea will be without Reece James.

Conor Gallagher was ill against Brentford, and will likely be assessed tomorrow to see if he is fit enough to start the game.

Trevoh Chalobah is expected to start, and Chelsea are 30 games unbeaten with the defender in the team. Manchester United will hoping it's not lucky number 31 for the Blue's.

