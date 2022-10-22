Skip to main content
Chelsea and Manchester United: The most successful clubs​ of the Premier League era
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team News & Confirmed Lineups

Chelsea host Manchester United in the later kick off on Saturday. Only two positions separate the two sides but who will come out on top?

With not too long to wait now until the Premier League game starts, the team lineups have been confirmed.

The game starts at 5.30 pm and is live on Sky Sports at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea unsurprisingly stick with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his fantastic last couple of displays. Surprisingly, Christian Pulisic comes in for Kai Havertz. It appears that Graham Potter has opted for a 3-4-3 formation for this one. Captain Cesar Azpilicueta starts.

Manchester United make only the one change after their convincing win against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, with Fred dropping out for Christian Eriksen. Cristiano Ronaldo does not make the squad after leaving early during the last game.

It will be very interesting to see how both teams decide to come out and play, considering how very evenly matched they are.

Chelsea 

Kepa Arrizabalaga,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Trevah Chalobah,

Marc Cucurella, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell,

Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling

Substitues: Edouard Mendy, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka Conor Gallagher, Mateo Kovacic Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja

Manchester United

David de Gea,

Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw,

Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes,

Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

Substitutes: Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Zidane Iqbal, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho

