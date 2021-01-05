Chelsea vs Morecambe: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to get their first win of 2021 against the League Two and will be hoping to avoid a shock defeat which would put Lampard on the brink of a Chelsea exit.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Morecambe on Sunday 10 January:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 13:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 08:30 EST

Pacific time: 05:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC iPlayer.

US customers can view the FA Cup clash live on DAZN.

Referee: Darren England

Full list of officials here.

