NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Chelsea vs Morecambe: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side will be looking to get their first win of 2021 against the League Two and will be hoping to avoid a shock defeat which would put Lampard on the brink of a Chelsea exit. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Morecambe on Sunday 10 January:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 13:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 08:30 EST

Pacific time: 05:30 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC iPlayer. 

US customers can view the FA Cup clash live on DAZN.

----------

Referee: Darren England

Full list of officials here.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tomori
Transfer News

Leeds United interested in move for Fikayo Tomori

Emerson Italy
Transfer News

Napoli 'serious' in their pursuit of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri

chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (2)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Morecambe: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Shevchenko
News

Report: Roman Abramovich considering Andriy Shevchenko as potential Frank Lampard replacement

fulham-v-southampton-premier-league
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Morecambe | Emirates FA Cup

chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (1)
News

Olivier Giroud gives his thoughts on this season's 'open' title-race

bristol-rovers-v-chelsea-u21-efl-trophy (6)
Transfer News

Danny Drinkwater eyeing possible switch to Bundesliga in January

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-brighton (1)
Transfer News

Frank Lampard sees Declan Rice as long-term replacement for Thiago Silva

Eq1EBCZXMAcpoEt
Opinions

Comment: Hudson-Odoi’s recent performances show he must now start