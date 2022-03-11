Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side can go on their longest league winning run under the German since he took charge if they clinch all three points against the Magpies.

Chelsea have won their last four league outings, their joint longest winning run, and will be looking to add another victory to back up their wins over Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Norwich City.

imago1010492654h

Newcastle have come back fighting since Eddie Howe was appointed and now find themselves 10 points clear of the relegation zone. They haven't lost any of their previous five league matches (W4, D1).

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Newcastle United on Sunday 13 March:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kick-off gets underway at 14:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 09:00 EST

Pacific time: 06:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via Sky Go. 

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010493576h
News

Thomas Tuchel: I Don’t Care if Neutrals Don’t Want Chelsea or Newcastle to Win

By Nick Emms18 minutes ago
imago1009716097h (1)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

By Matt Debono19 minutes ago
imago1010489512h
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Importance for Chelsea to Maintain Trust Between Players & Staff During Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago0077529387h
News

Nick Candy Makes Promise to Chelsea Fans Amid Takeover Interest

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010480001h
News

Report: Chelsea Could Be Allowed to Resume Ticket Sales If Profits Donated to Ukraine

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010489512h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Ready for Newcastle Clash Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010175273h (4)
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Handed Deadline to Find Chelsea Agreement Otherwise Risks Survival of Club

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010489508h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Squad for Character Shown vs Norwich Despite Ongoing Distractions

By Matt Debono2 hours ago