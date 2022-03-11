Chelsea vs Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side can go on their longest league winning run under the German since he took charge if they clinch all three points against the Magpies.

Chelsea have won their last four league outings, their joint longest winning run, and will be looking to add another victory to back up their wins over Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Norwich City.

Newcastle have come back fighting since Eddie Howe was appointed and now find themselves 10 points clear of the relegation zone. They haven't lost any of their previous five league matches (W4, D1).

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 14:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 09:00 EST

Pacific time: 06:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via Sky Go.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

