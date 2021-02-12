Chelsea vs Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose as Chelsea manager since taking over (W4, D1) and has guided the Blues up to fifth place in the league, just point outside of the top four. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Newcastle United on Monday 15 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app. 

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Full list of officials here.

