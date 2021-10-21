    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chelsea vs Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    Everything you need to know to watch the game.
    Author:

    Chelsea welcome Norwich City to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

    Thomas Tuchel's side have won three on the bounce in all competitions and sit at the top of the table. For the Canaries, they are in a polar opposite position - sat at the bottom of the league without a win in their opening eight games. 

    It's going to be an uphill battle against the European champions.

    sipa_35665962

    Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Norwich City on Saturday 23 October:

    Kick-off time

    United Kingdom

    Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 07:30 EST

    Pacific time: 04:30 PST

    How to Watch

    For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport, as well as on the BT app.

    US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC Universo.

    sipa_28663439
    Chelsea vs Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

