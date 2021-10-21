Chelsea vs Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea welcome Norwich City to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won three on the bounce in all competitions and sit at the top of the table. For the Canaries, they are in a polar opposite position - sat at the bottom of the league without a win in their opening eight games.

It's going to be an uphill battle against the European champions.

SIPA USA

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Norwich City on Saturday 23 October:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport, as well as on the BT app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC Universo.

