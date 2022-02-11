Chelsea vs Palmeiras: How to Watch/Live Stream | Club World Cup
Chelsea face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The Blues' opponents got to the final after beating 10-man Al Ahly 2-0 in the semi-final.
Chelsea, on the other hand, came out 1-0 victors against Al Hilal to set up a final clash.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 11:30 EST
Pacific time: 08:30 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on E4.
US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network.
