Chelsea vs Palmeiras: How to Watch/Live Stream | Club World Cup

Chelsea face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final on Saturday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Blues' opponents got to the final after beating 10-man Al Ahly 2-0 in the semi-final.

Chelsea, on the other hand, came out 1-0 victors against Al Hilal to set up a final clash.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on E4.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube