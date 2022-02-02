Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

Chelsea host Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side welcome the League One side to the capital following a comfortable 5-1 third round win over non-league Chesterfield.

Meanwhile, Steven Schumacher's Greens beat Championship outfit Birmingham City after extra-time to set up a tie with the Champions League holders.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Plymouth Argyle on Saturday 5 February:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on the BBC Red Button.

US customers can view the FA Cup tie on ESPN+.

