Chelsea Vs RB Salzburg 1-1 Player Ratings

The first half saw the Blues create plenty of chances under the new boss of Graham Potter but struggled to hit the target on many occasions.

It wasn't until the 48th minute, where Mason Mount swung on a low-driven cross that landed in the path of Raheem Sterling who managed to curl the ball into the bottom left corner giving Chelsea the lead.

RB Salzburg struck back 30 minutes later when Junior Adamu's pass found Noah Okafor who slotted the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga equalising the score.

IMAGO / PA Images

Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalga - 5

The Spanish goalkeeper didn't have much to do tonight and conceded when needed the most.

Reece James - 7

James was very key in Potter's side tonight, put a few good crosses, and looked good and strong on the ball.

Thiago Silva - 6

Silva showed class as always but wasn't on top of his game today, made some key interceptions and tackles but was nearly at fault for a couple of RB Salzburg chances.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5

Looked good in possession but was at fault for RB Salzburg's goal after the Spanish defender did not get tight enough to his man.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Marc Cucurella - 6

Cucurella looked good down the left-hand side and understood better than everyone else Potter's new methods. was strong in tackles and seemed key in going forward.

Jorginho - 6

Jorginho looked class tonight under Potter's new system, controlled and dictated the play very well but lacked in creating attacking chances.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Kovacic like Jorginho worked well under Potter's new system, made the effort to become a strong box-to-box midfielder and looked good in challenges but could have done better going forward.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mason Mount - 8

Mount looked good in a deeper role today and linked up with Kovacic well, he also provided the vital pass for Sterling's opening goal but missed a key chance in the first half that he will be gutted with.

Raheem Sterling - 8

Sterling got back on the score sheet today despite playing in more of an unfamiliar position. The English forward looked like Chelsea's most dangerous threat under Potter and was very effective in the wide left position.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6

It was a quiet night for Chelsea's new forward and struggled to get into the game, despite that Aubameyang looked sharp and keen to get onto the ball.

Kai Havertz - 5

Another game for Havertz where he struggled to make an impact. Had one strong header well blocked which was potentially goal bound, but otherwise struggled to produce any moment of the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Subs

Armando Broja -6

Missed a big chance in the dying moments of the game but looked eager to make an impact during the game.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6

Looked strong running with the ball trying to make an impact going forward, another positive sub made by Potter.

Conor Galagher - 5

Looked lively when coming on but still not up to standard.

Hakim Ziyech - 4

Had a few chances to win the game late on but failed to convert.

