Chelsea vs RB Salzburg | Confirmed Line-ups | Champions League
Chelsea host RB Salzburg in their second match of the Champions League group stages with the hopes of getting their first points up on the board, following a disappointing opening day defeat versus Dinamo Zagreb last week.
In what turned out to be a very significant result for Thomas Tuchel in Croatia, it was the performance which provided much more of a worry for Blue supporters.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's debut left very little to be admired, whilst the Thiago Silva-less defence struggled to fill the rather large gap left by the Brazilian.
However, this evening's fixture is expected to go a little differently, as new head coach Graham Potter takes the reins for the very first time at Stamford Bridge.
Here are the confirmed line-ups for the battle in West London.
Chelsea Team
Kepa Arrizabalaga,
Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella
Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount,
Read More
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling
RB Salzburg Team
Philip Kohn,
Amar Dedic, Bernardo, Strahinja Pavolic, Andreas Ulmer,
Nicolas Seiwald,
Nicolas Capaldo, Maurits Kjaergaard, Luka Sucic
Fernando, Noah Okafor
N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy remain sidelined with injuries as Cucurella comes in for Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana makes way for Silva, and Kalidou Koulibaly moves to the bench with Jorginho back in the starting XI.
