Skip to main content

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg | Where to Watch | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | UEFA Champions League

Here is all the information you need on where you can watch this evening's Champions League game between Chelsea and RB Salzburg in the United Kingdom and USA.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chelsea host Austrian league champions RB Salzburg this evening in Matchweek 2 of Group E, where Graham Potter's side will hope to get their first points of this season's competition.

Chelsea's fixture against Fulham last weekend was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, so their most recent game was their 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb last Tuesday. As a result, this evening represents a perfect opportunity for the Blues to rectify their recent form.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount paints a dejected figure at the full-time whistle in the defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

RB Salzburg come into this match having drawn 1-1 with AC Milan in Matchweek 1, while they also waltzed past Ried 3-0 in their domestic league on Saturday.

This promises to be a thoroughly entertaining clash, and here is where and when you can watch tonight's game.

Match Times

United Kingdom

Kick-Off: 20:00 BST

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USA

Eastern Time Kick-Off: 15:00

Pacific Time Kick-Off: 13:00

Central Time Kick-Off: 16:00

Where To Watch/Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be live on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport App.

In the USA, the game will be live on Paramount+.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Todd Boehly
News

Todd Boehly Speaks On The Idea Of A North Vs South Premier League All-Star Match

By Luka Foley
Christoph Freund
News

Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model

By Stephen Smith
Christoph Freund
News

Report: Chelsea Target RB Salzburg's Christoph Freund For Sporting Director

By Stephen Smith
Christoph Freund
News

Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freund

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

'We Start Here' - Graham Potter On His Champions League Debut

By Melissa Edwards