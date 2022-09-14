Chelsea vs RB Salzburg | Where to Watch | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | UEFA Champions League
Chelsea host Austrian league champions RB Salzburg this evening in Matchweek 2 of Group E, where Graham Potter's side will hope to get their first points of this season's competition.
Chelsea's fixture against Fulham last weekend was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, so their most recent game was their 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb last Tuesday. As a result, this evening represents a perfect opportunity for the Blues to rectify their recent form.
RB Salzburg come into this match having drawn 1-1 with AC Milan in Matchweek 1, while they also waltzed past Ried 3-0 in their domestic league on Saturday.
This promises to be a thoroughly entertaining clash, and here is where and when you can watch tonight's game.
Match Times
United Kingdom
Kick-Off: 20:00 BST
USA
Eastern Time Kick-Off: 15:00
Pacific Time Kick-Off: 13:00
Central Time Kick-Off: 16:00
Where To Watch/Live Stream
In the UK, the game will be live on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport App.
In the USA, the game will be live on Paramount+.
