Chelsea vs RB Salzburg | Where to Watch | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | UEFA Champions League

Here is all the information you need on where you can watch this evening's Champions League game between Chelsea and RB Salzburg in the United Kingdom and USA.

Chelsea host Austrian league champions RB Salzburg this evening in Matchweek 2 of Group E, where Graham Potter's side will hope to get their first points of this season's competition.

Chelsea's fixture against Fulham last weekend was postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, so their most recent game was their 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb last Tuesday. As a result, this evening represents a perfect opportunity for the Blues to rectify their recent form.

Mason Mount paints a dejected figure at the full-time whistle in the defeat to Dinamo Zagreb IMAGO / Grubisic

RB Salzburg come into this match having drawn 1-1 with AC Milan in Matchweek 1, while they also waltzed past Ried 3-0 in their domestic league on Saturday.

This promises to be a thoroughly entertaining clash, and here is where and when you can watch tonight's game.

Match Times

United Kingdom

Kick-Off: 20:00 BST

USA

Eastern Time Kick-Off: 15:00

Pacific Time Kick-Off: 13:00

Central Time Kick-Off: 16:00

Where To Watch/Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be live on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport App.

In the USA, the game will be live on Paramount+.

Read More Chelsea Stories