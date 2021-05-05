Chelsea vs Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the second-leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in pole position to reach the final in Turkey after a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week in Spain. The winner will face Manchester City in the final after they knocked out Paris Saint-Germain.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Chelsea versus Real Madrid on Wednesday 5 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Champions League clash live on Paramount+.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Full list of officials here.

