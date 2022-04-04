Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's play the first leg in west London before heading out to Madrid for the reverse tie at the Bernabeu. 

It was semi-final delight for the Blues over Carlo Ancelotti's side last year, and they will be hoping to have a repeat this time out as they continue their quest to retain their European crown.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Real Madrid on Wednesday 6 February:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDNxtra.

