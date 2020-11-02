Chelsea vs Rennes: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in matchday three of the Champions League group stages at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Frank Lampard's side have picked up four points from a possible six from their opening two Group E matches.

A 0-0 draw against Sevilla before cruising past FC Krasnodar following a 4-0 victory in Russia last week.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Rennes on Wednesday 4 November:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 2 and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.

Referee: Felix Zwayer

