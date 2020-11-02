Chelsea vs Rennes: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League
Matt Debono
Chelsea face Rennes in matchday three of the Champions League group stages at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.
Frank Lampard's side have picked up four points from a possible six from their opening two Group E matches.
A 0-0 draw against Sevilla before cruising past FC Krasnodar following a 4-0 victory in Russia last week.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Rennes on Wednesday 4 November:
----------
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:00 EST
Pacific time: 12:00 PST
----------
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 2 and available via the BT Sport App.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.
----------
Referee: Felix Zwayer
Full list of officials here.
----------
Who do you think will come out on top in west London - Chelsea or Rennes? Let us know your predictions.
----------
