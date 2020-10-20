Chelsea vs Sevilla: How to Watch/Live stream | Champions League

Chelsea get their 2020/21 Champions League campaign underway on Tuesday night against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side play their first game in Group E after they were drawn against the Spanish side, along with Rennes and Krasnodar.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Chelsea versus Sevilla on Tuesday 20 October:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 3 and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.

----------

Referee: Davide Massa

Full list of officials here.

----------

Who do you think will come out on top in west London - Chelsea or Sevilla? Let us know your predictions.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube