Chelsea vs Sevilla: How to Watch/Live stream | Champions League
Matt Debono
Chelsea get their 2020/21 Champions League campaign underway on Tuesday night against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.
Frank Lampard's side play their first game in Group E after they were drawn against the Spanish side, along with Rennes and Krasnodar.
Here are all the details that you need to tune in Chelsea versus Sevilla on Tuesday 20 October:
----------
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:00 EST
Pacific time: 12:00 PST
----------
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 3 and available via the BT Sport App.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.
----------
Referee: Davide Massa
Full list of officials here.
----------
Who do you think will come out on top in west London - Chelsea or Sevilla? Let us know your predictions.
----------
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube