SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea vs Sevilla: How to Watch/Live stream | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea get their 2020/21 Champions League campaign underway on Tuesday night against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side play their first game in Group E after they were drawn against the Spanish side, along with Rennes and Krasnodar.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Chelsea versus Sevilla on Tuesday 20 October:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 3 and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on CBS Sports.

----------

Referee: Davide Massa

Full list of officials here.

----------

Who do you think will come out on top in west London - Chelsea or Sevilla? Let us know your predictions.

----------

Match Coverage

Chelsea team news to face Sevilla: Edouard Mendy trains, Thiago Silva expected to return to side

Chelsea face Sevilla on Tuesday night in the opening group game of Group E in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sevilla | Champions League

Chelsea take on last season's Europa League champions Sevilla in the opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Sevilla | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Sevilla to Stamford Bridge in the opening game of the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 group stage on Tuesday evening.

Ben Davies

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sevilla: Mateo Kovacic and Thiago Silva set to return

Tomorrow night sees the return of the Champions League. Frank Lampard's men host last season's Europa League winners Sevilla.

Jevans99

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Sevilla | Champions League

Chelsea face Sevilla in the group stages of the Champions League on Tuesday 20 October and it will be refereed by Davide Massa at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Moving Forward: Chelsea/Southampton: Hakim Ziyech return a bonus for Blues

After an international break that seemed to last forever, Chelsea were back in Premier League action on Saturday against Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

finnw34

Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to pick up where they left off prior to the international break when they face Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Southampton in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-3 Southampton | Premier League

A late equaliser from Jannik Vestergaard denied Frank Lampard's Chelsea side all three points this afternoon.

Jevans99

Chelsea 3-3 Southampton: Vestergaard's stoppage time goal earns draw for Saints

Chelsea were denied a victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as the visitors bagged a stoppage time equaliser to claim a 3-3 draw.

Matt Debono