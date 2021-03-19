NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side face the Blades on a run of 13 games without defeat under the German. Meanwhile, the visitors head to west London having recently parted ways with boss Chris Wilder. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Sheffield United versus Chelsea on Sunday 21 March:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 13:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 09:30 EST

Pacific time: 06:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC One and available via the BBC iPlayer.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on ESPN+.

Referee: Andrew Madley

Full list of officials here.

