Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to win their fourth consecutive game in all competitions when they face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side are in good form in the league having lost just once this season, unbeaten in their last seven in all competitions.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Chelsea versus Sheffield United on Saturday 7 November:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC.

Referee: Jonathan Moss

