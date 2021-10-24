Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

Chelsea host Southampton in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten run to five games with progression into the quarter finals of the cup, but will face a Saints side who remain unbeaten in their last two outings.

Southampton's last defeat came against the Blues at the start of October in the Premier League. Tuchel's men dispatched the visitors in west London by three goals to one, which saw James Ward-Prowse dismissed.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Southampton on Tuesday 26 October:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game won't be available to watch with Sky Sports opting for alternative matches to live broadcast.

US customers can view the EFL tie on ESPN+.



