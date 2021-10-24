    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

    Author:

    Chelsea host Southampton in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

    Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten run to five games with progression into the quarter finals of the cup, but will face a Saints side who remain unbeaten in their last two outings. 

    Southampton's last defeat came against the Blues at the start of October in the Premier League. Tuchel's men dispatched the visitors in west London by three goals to one, which saw James Ward-Prowse dismissed. 

    sipa_35374461 (2)

    Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Southampton on Tuesday 26 October:

    Kick-off time

    United Kingdom

    Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 14:45 EST

    Pacific time: 11:45 PST

    How to Watch

    For UK supporters, the game won't be available to watch with Sky Sports opting for alternative matches to live broadcast.

    US customers can view the EFL tie on ESPN+.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35705282
    Match Coverage

    Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35706406
    News

    'Determined' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Issues Warning to Chelsea's Premier League Title Rivals

    16 minutes ago
    pjimage (54)
    News

    Chelsea Set to Be Handed N'Golo Kante Fitness Boost Ahead of Southampton Clash

    31 minutes ago
    sipa_35169291
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35707113
    News

    'That Is My Favourite Position' - Hudson-Odoi On Being Part of Front Three vs Norwich

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35706527
    News

    Mason Mount Chelsea Teammates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35706419
    News

    Joe Cole: Chelsea Favourites to Beat Man City & Liverpool to Premier League title

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35706808
    News

    'We Came With The Right Mindset' - Hudson-Odoi Reflects on Norwich Thrashing

    2 hours ago