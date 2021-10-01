Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's side have lost back-to-back defeats in all competitions after losing to Manchester City and Juventus by narrow 1-0 scorelines.
It's back to the drawing board for the Blues, who will be eager to end their losing streak in west London as quickly as possible.
Southampton are yet to win this season in the league (D4, L2), which offers Chelsea the perfect opportunity to claim all three points and get back to winning ways. But the same can be said for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side - they'll want to get their first win on the board this season to climb up the table.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Southampton on Saturday 2 October:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 10:00 EST
Pacific time: 07:00 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch on television.
US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.
