October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.
Author:

Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. 

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost back-to-back defeats in all competitions after losing to Manchester City and Juventus by narrow 1-0 scorelines. 

It's back to the drawing board for the Blues, who will be eager to end their losing streak in west London as quickly as possible.

1006962585

Southampton are yet to win this season in the league (D4, L2), which offers Chelsea the perfect opportunity to claim all three points and get back to winning ways. But the same can be said for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side - they'll want to get their first win on the board this season to climb up the table. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Southampton on Saturday 2 October:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch on television. 

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.

