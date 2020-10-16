Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to pick up where they left off prior to the international break when they face Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side return from the international break following a 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace at the start of the month. While the Saints come into the meeting unbeaten in their previous two league games - most recently beating West Brom 2-0 at home.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Southampton on Saturday 17 October:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport Box Office.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC Sports.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Full list of officials here.

