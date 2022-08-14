Chelsea vs Tottenham | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Here are the official team lineups for Chelsea's opening Premier League home game against Tottenham.

Last season, Chelsea and Tottenham were the two sides who made up the top four with Manchester City and Liverpool finishing well ahead of the two London clubs.

This summer though, both sides have spent a hefty chunk of money to try and improve their squads so they can challenge for the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte's and Thomas Tuchel's teams both won their opening day game last week.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Blues beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park whilst Spurs convincingly dispatched Ralph Hasenhüttl Southampton side 4-1

Even though it's early on in the season, no team will want to lose today's game and it could end up being a six-pointer when looked back on later on in the campaign.

With all that in mind, here are the confirmed lineups for the Chelsea vs Tottenham game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,



Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,



Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Tottenham Team

Hugo Lloris,

Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies,

Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon,

Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

