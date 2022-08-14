Skip to main content

Chelsea vs Tottenham | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Here are the official team lineups for Chelsea's opening Premier League home game against Tottenham.

Last season, Chelsea and Tottenham were the two sides who made up the top four with Manchester City and Liverpool finishing well ahead of the two London clubs.

This summer though, both sides have spent a hefty chunk of money to try and improve their squads so they can challenge for the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte's and Thomas Tuchel's teams both won their opening day game last week.

Stamford BRidge Chelsea

The Blues beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park whilst Spurs convincingly dispatched Ralph Hasenhüttl Southampton side 4-1

Even though it's early on in the season, no team will want to lose today's game and it could end up being a six-pointer when looked back on later on in the campaign.

With all that in mind, here are the confirmed lineups for the Chelsea vs Tottenham game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Team

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Edouard Mendy,

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marc Cucurella,

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling 

Tottenham Team

Hugo Lloris, 

Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies,

Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, 

Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min.

Read More Chelsea News

Cesar Azpilicueta
Match Coverage

Cesar Azpilicueta On What Chelsea Need to Beat Tottenham

By Melissa Edwards16 minutes ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Barcelona Decline Chelsea's Verbal Offer For Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Tottenham | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

By Charlie Webb5 hours ago
Lukaku Belgium
News

Former Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Scores In Return To Inter Milan

By Kieran Neller6 hours ago
Chelsea celebrating
Features/Opinions

Opinion: How Saturday's Premier League Affects Chelsea

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Jorginho and Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

'These Are The Games You Want To Play' - Kai Havertz On The London Derby

By Connor Dossi-White17 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contact Barcelona Over Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

By Kieran Neller18 hours ago
Ross Barkley
Transfer News

Report: Scottish Side Celtic Submit Offical Bid For Chelsea's Ross Barkley

By Connor Dossi-White19 hours ago