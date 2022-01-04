Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup

Author:

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte returns to west London for the first time since his Blues exit in 2018, facing off against Thomas Tuchel. 

Both sides will want to put themselves in a good position heading into the second leg next week, with Chelsea having the home advantage first time round. 

imago0034746442h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 5 January:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Read More

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the EFL tie on ESPN+.

