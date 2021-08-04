Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea play their final game of pre-season on Wednesday night when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge as part of the Mind Series mini tournament.

It's been a winning pre-season for the Blues and Thomas Tuchel. Three wins from three heading into their last friendly before their campaign gets underway in Belfast next Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal.

Peterborough United, AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal have all fallen to defeat to Chelsea, and now it's Spurs - another London derby - to test the Blues.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 4 August:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK and USA based supporters, the game will be available to watch via the Chelsea 5th Stand App and via the club's official website. It will cost £7.99 to watch the match, with some of the proceeds going towards the charity Mind.

Click here to purchase your match pass.

