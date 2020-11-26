SI.com
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. 

Frank Lampard's side are in third and face Jose Mourinho's men who sit top of the table. But the Blues are in a fine run of form, unbeaten in their last ten in all competitions. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 29 November:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN. 

----------

Referee: Paul Tierney

Full list of officials here.

----------

Who do you think will come out on top at Stamford Bridge - Chelsea or Spurs? Let us know your predictions.

----------

