Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

It's the third meeting in a month between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte's sides.

The London rivals met twice earlier this month in the Carabao Cup semi-finals as the Blues came out on top with a 3-0 aggregate win.

Spurs will be eyeing revenge and will be buoyed on by their late comeback against Leicester City on Wednesday night to put a spot in the top four in their near sights/

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Spurs on Sunday 23 January:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 16:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via the SkyGo app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on Peacock Premium.

