Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Some Of Chelsea's Best Goals Against Spurs

It's that time of the year again when north London takes on south London in a game that always promises goals, action, and cards.  Here are some of the greatest goals the Blues have scored against Tottenham Hotspur.

Nemanja Matic 2016/17

Chelsea's Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic scored a cracking first-time finish outside the box leaving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris stranded helping the Blues to an FA Cup final. 

Gianfranco Zola 2002/3 

One of the Chelsea all-time greats Gianfranco Zola scored a brilliant curling free-kick at Stamford Bridge all the way back in the 2002/3 Premier League season where the Blues finished fourth that year.

Eden Hazard 2015/16

In one of the most memorable games ever played between the two sides, one of the best players to play for the Blues within the last 10 years Eden Hazard scored a wonderful curling goal which led to Spurs losing out on a League title and Leicester City famously winning the League.

Bjarne Goldbaek 1998/99 

Danish international Bjarne Goldbaek could not believe his luck as the Tottenham defense backed off causing him to rifle his shot into the top corner from at least 30 yards away from goal. 

Frank Lampard 2011/12 

Chelsea's all-time top scorer Frank Lampard a monstrous long-range freekick wrong-footing the Spurs keeper in yet another FA cup semi-final.

